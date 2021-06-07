Library back to regular hours

SCIOTO- As Ohio approaches a week of its full reopening, the Portsmouth Public Library announced Monday it will be back to regular business hours.

All five locations, including the main library in Portsmouth and branches in South Webster, New Boston, Wheelersburg, and Lucasville, will resume regular operating times effective immediately.

Here are the updated hours:

Branch and Address Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Lucasville Branch- 103 Lucasville-Minford Road 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed New Boston Branch- 3850 Rhodes Avenue 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Closed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Portsmouth Public Library- 1220 Gallia Street 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed South Webster Branch- 496 Webster Street Closed 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Wheelersburg Branch- 10745 Old Gallia Pike 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed

During the summer, local families and children can look to the library for multiple events. Young children, teenagers, and adults have options to work with.

Children, ages four to 12, can participate in take-home crafts where they can piece together such designs as a legendary lion shield and a terracotta pot cowbell.

For teens, several virtual programs will take place this week alone where those that tune in to the library’s YouTube channel can learn how to make the chocolate snack of puppy chow. On this Friday and subsequent Fridays this month, viewers can get a glimpse at a book’s first chapter through the “First Chapter Friday” program.

PPL Publicity Manager Katie Williams said the reopening process will be a gradual one with the goal of hosting larger, in-person functions within the upcoming months. All in-person programming and all meeting rooms will remain closed until then.

For the time being, there will be no fines on overdue items through Aug. 31 and those books will all be cleaned upon return. The library’s material pickup service is still being offered, where those wishing to participate are told to call their library branch or visit https://www.yourppl.org/.

Masks will be recommended and hand sanitizer and plastic barriers will still be present.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

