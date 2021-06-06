1 injured in second plane crash

WEST PORTSMOUTH –Troopers at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a plane crash that occurred on Friday, June 4 around 7:10 p.m.

The plane was a 2006 Vans Aircraft RV-9A that was occupied by the pilot and one passenger.

The passenger sustained minor injuries and the pilot was unharmed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Sheriff Department and the Washington Township Fire Department.

The FAA and NTSB were contacted and will be conducting their own investigation

