Lucasville man arrested for murder

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his 9-1-1 Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call at 7:46 p.m. from 186 Sedan Crabtree Road Lucasville, the caller stated that he just shot someone and the person left in a vehicle. A second 9-1-1 call came in from a female stating that she had the shooting victim in her car, on her way to the hospital. The caller was advised to pull over at the Lucasville Park and Ride to meet with EMS by the 9-1-1 Communications Center.

Deputies, along with detectives, were dispatched to the Lucasville Park and Ride and to the residence located at 186 Sedan Crabtree Lucasville, Ohio. During this investigation, a male subject was detained and brought to the Sheriff’s Office for further questioning. The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

The shooting victim has been identified as Dakota Paul Lewis Watkins, age 21 of Lucasville.

Detectives were able to determine that a verbal altercation occurred outside of the Sedan Crabtree Road residence, that verbal altercation resulted in the victim being shot once. After interviewing multiple witnesses, a Lucasville man was arrested and charged with murder.

Arrested was, Samuel Ray Altman, age 40 of 186 Sedan Crabtree Lucasville, OH 45648. Altman has been charged with one count of murder, a felony of the 1st degree. Altman is being held on a $100.000.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, June 7.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.

