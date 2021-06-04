South Webster woman dies after balcony collapses

DEWEY BEACH DE. — One woman has died while another is recovering from her injuries after a third floor balcony collapsed.

On May 31, 2021, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Dewey Beach Police Department responded to 4 Read Ave., in Dewey Beach, to a collapsed balcony with injuries reported. When the officers arrived, they discovered a third-floor balcony detached and two females (47 YOA and 57 YOA of South Webster, OH) fell approximately 10 feet to the balcony below.

The responding officers were able to secure the partially detached floor and the victims were removed from the residence by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department. Both victims were transported to Beebe Medical Center, which is located in Lewes, Delaware and the initial status was reported as stable.

Both victims were later transported to Christiana Care, which is located in Newark, DE. The 47-year-old victim suffered multiple fractures and is currently admitted to the medical center. The 57-year-old victim’s condition began to deteriorate throughout the night and she ultimately succumbed to her injuries around 7 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and the Dewey Beach Police Department is working closely with town officials and other outside agencies. Assisting Agencies: Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Sussex County EMS, Dewey Beach Patrol, Delaware State Police, and Delaware Division of Forensic Science.”

Dewey Beach Police said the two sisters were on a third-floor balcony at a villa when the balcony collapsed. The oldest sister died from her injuries the following morning, and the younger sister suffered fractures and is still at a hospital in Delaware.

The women’s names have not yet been released to the public, although many have posted them on Facebook because they are from Scioto County. In addition, the sister of the victim who is still in the hospital has posted to please respect their privacy at this time and know the hospital in Deleware is providing excellent care and that the family needs continued prayer and to hug loved ones, as things can change so quickly.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

