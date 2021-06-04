Wheelersburg author writes first novel

WHEELERSBURG — A man from Wheelersburg has written his first novel after more than 50 years from when he first had the desire to do so.

Norman Jacobs has written the novel, “A Divine Wind” and is seeing success with his novel. Jacobs shares in his bio how he got started in his career and how he got the inspiration to write the book.

“I first became interested in a writing career as a 16-year-old at Brooklyn Technical High School in New York City when every week my teacher read her favorite story to the class and every week she read my story,” Jacobs said. “I was a physics major at the time and decided it might be “safer” to stay in physics. I passed a Ph.D. exam in physics, got a Master’s Degree in it, and then switched to medicine when I discovered I was overqualified for many physics jobs at that time.”

Jacobs is known in the Portsmouth area for his many years in radiology, A radiologist with subspecialty training in neuroradiology which he has practiced for the past 40 years. Along the way, Jacobs has written many scientific articles, many unpublished stories and for a while, owned a bookstore in town. But the idea of writing creatively that was spawned, years earlier, by a gifted high school teacher.

“Out of this haunting and obstinately persistent desire, still compelling me over 50 years later, my debut novel, “A Divine Wind,” was born. Along the way, I participated in the Longridge Writing Program and multiple others, never stopped writing, reading and learning.” Jacobs said.

“A Divine Wind” is multilayered, with many threads: An action thriller, with the stakes nuclear Armageddon, with the destruction of Israel and the world. The novel explores the science of the near future and how Israel might use such science to deal with Iran. Lying partially veiled, shrouded in a hazy mist within this world of hard scientific facts, is woven a complementary spiritual world.

The novel is also a very human story, beginning with an Iranian terrorist holding an Israeli army lieutenant captive in Iran on the shores of the Caspian while her oblivious young daughter plays innocently nearby. Their 3 lives interact in a very unexpected way… You see, as in my life, in “A Divine Wind,” nothing is viewed as impossible, and nothing is quite as it seems, except perhaps the wind, ‘a divine wind rumbling with a low vibrato across ancient desert sands.’ The novel can also be viewed as an allegory on the biblical Book of Job. The novel is also a very unexpected love story centered on this young Iranian child caught in a whirlwind, not of her choosing. At its core, however, “A Divine Wind” is simply a hope, a vision, and a prayer for peace in a deeply troubled Middle East.

“A Divine Wind,” has recently received a 5-star review from Chanticleer Book Reviews: “A Divine Wind” by Norman M. Jacobs, MD, MS is a techno-thriller that will leave readers riveted to the page… “A Divine Wind” begins at a heart-pounding pace… Jacobs then weaves historical events into his characters’ lives, bringing depth and empathy for what shapes their actions… Ultimately, Jacobs delivers an intelligent techno-thriller far too close to home to be anything else but highly recommended… An intelligent techno-thriller that won’t leave you even after the last page is read… 5/5 Highly recommended!” – Chanticleer Reviews (chantireviews.com)

Norman Jacobs, MD, MS is a local author and has lived in the community for more than 30 years. He is now working on a memoir, “Finding Home – How a New York City Boy Came to Find a Home in Appalachia and Life Lessons Learned Along the Way.” He lives in Wheelersburg, Ohio, a part of Appalachia, on 50 acres of land with his wife Cheryl, 11 dogs (mainly rescues), four cats surrounded by woods, a 3-acre pond, and an assortment of wildlife.

“A Divine Wind” is available on websites of Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart and Target, also at Pullman Square bookstore and Barnes and Noble store, Easton Towne Center, Columbus, Ohio.

