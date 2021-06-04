Pediatric walk-in visits welcome in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH—King’s Daughters pediatrician Leah Chicunque, M.D., is now accepting walk-in visits in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Dr. Chicunque sees patients from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at King’s Daughters Family Care Center Portsmouth, 2001 Scioto Trail, Suite 300. She will continue seeing patients at King’s Daughters Pediatrics Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Walk-in visits are perfect for acute issues including ear infections, colds, rashes, sore throats, bug bites, sprains and strains, and bumps and scrapes. New patients are welcome.

Dr. Chicunque, who is fluent in Spanish, cares for patients from birth through young adulthood, overseeing physical, behavioral, and mental health issues. She’s trained to diagnose and treat childhood illnesses, from minor health problems to serious diseases. This also includes administering immunizations and providing education and support.

Dr. Chicunque earned her medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Ky., and completed pediatric residency training at Wright State University / Dayton Children’s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

To schedule an appointment, call King’s Daughters Family Care Center Portsmouth at (740) 353-6390 or King’s Daughters Pediatrics Wheelersburg at (740) 574-9301.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Leah-Chicunque-M.D..jpg