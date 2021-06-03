Speed is a concern for New Boston Council

NEW BOSTON — The breaking of speed limits and the inconsistency of those limits in the Village of New Boston was still a concern for the Village Council in their first meeting in June Tuesday evening.

The meeting was held without the presence of Mayor Junior Williams and Councilman Jon Mills. President Pro Tem and Councilman Dan Fetty presided. Acting on communications, Councilman Fetty read a request from the Brothers of the Wheel to bring in an ordinance allowing them to collect money November 26, 2021, and Dec. 4, 2021, for the children’s Christmas presents.

Council also discussed the 911 telephone voice recorder grant. During the discussion, Council was made aware that the New Boston Police Department was getting a new server because the server that is used now dates to 2003 and during an inspection, it cannot and should not be fixed, but replaced. Interim Police Chief, Carl Compton spoke to the council about the continued work in the Dispatch room.

“The room is cleaned up and has been painted and the technician will start wiring sometime next week with part of that being the installation of the voice recorder,” Compton said.

Compton was told that it had been noticed by some that they have seen more police presence trying to stop the speeding in the village as was mentioned at the last meeting.

Councilman Ralph Imes brought up during new business that he too had noticed presence but there were still so many who were still speeding and that many were ‘flying’ through the yellow lights and making it dangerous for drivers.

Speed limit signs were also brought up at the meeting discussing the inconsistencies of the speed limit signs throughout the Village and that that they needed to be investigated. Councilman Mike Meehan chairperson of the Streets, Alleys, and Buildings committee asked if they needed to have a meeting and both Village Administrators, Steve Hamilton and Fetty said that it was now in that committee’s hands.

Councilman Fetty continued the meeting and it was discussed to the Council to remember that Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the yard sale day and that Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the Village Cleanup day for the residents of the Village of New Boston and that there will be dumpsters by the fire department for bigger items, like grills and things, but this does not include TV’s, Computers or tires.

Councilman Fetty said that the mayor shared that this Fourth of July celebration and fireworks will be the biggest fireworks that they have had and that there will be music from one band and then they will play music too. It is slated to start at 6 p.m. and fireworks around 10 p.m. with more details to be given at the meeting June 15, 2021.

The meeting was then moved to an executive session to discuss litigation.

Speeding was a concern of the Village of New Boston Council members. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_35-mph.jpeg Speeding was a concern of the Village of New Boston Council members. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved