11 graduate STOP program

SCIOTO — Scioto County Common Pleas Drug Court, also known as Scioto Treatment Options Program (STOP), is pleased to announce that on June 3, 2021, eleven participants were recognized for their successful completion of STOP.

STOP requirements include maintaining sobriety, satisfactory participating in a substance abuse treatment program, attending sober support meetings, obtaining and maintaining verifiable employment and many other obstacles geared toward preparing for a successful future. Upon the successful completion of STOP, the defendant’s charge(s) are dismissed and expunged.

Currently presiding over Scioto County Common Pleas Drug Court (STOP) is The Honorable Judge Mark E. Kuhn. Judge Kuhn took over STOP upon his appointment in July of 2018.

“I have always been supportive of the drug court program because it is based on accountability and personal responsibility,” Kuhn said.

STOP is operated with an all-volunteer board which consists of multiple agencies in Scioto County, including representatives from Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman’s Office, Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, several local treatment representatives, and a local defense attorney. The members of the board work in collaboration with numerous dedicated community resources to guide participants in making healthier choices and obtaining future success.

Traditionally the graduation would be celebrated in the courtroom but due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted virtually via Zoom. This will be the largest STOP Graduation to date, making a total of 128 successful Graduates.