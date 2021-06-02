Miss Notre Dame holding a ‘Ride for Insulin’ June 13

PORTSMOUTH — Stepping out of one’s comfort zone is never easy, but Madison Brown, Notre Dame’s River Days’ candidate 2021, is doing just that.

Brown is holding a Ride for Insulin for Type 1 Diabetes as her event for her community service platform, ‘Beyond Type 1’ Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Tracy Park Ninth and Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth.

Brown shared she chose T1D as her platform because her sister was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age nine. The proceeds from the event will go to the local group Ohio River Valley T1D and that she is partnering with the American Legion Post 471. She said anyone interested could find the details on her Facebook page “SLOW” Miss Notre Dame 2021 or call 740-352-8197.

Brown explained the event stating it is a motorcycle ride and everyone can register at the event. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but that kickstands will go up at 1:15 p.m. The event is to be a rain or shine event. The entry fee is $15.00 for a single rider and $20.00 for a double rider. Brown hopes the community will come and learn more about Type 1 Diabetes and how to help children and families.

“We will have speakers, vendors, food, shaved ice, bakery items and other activities,” Brown said. “There will be very nice prizes; a Chinese auction, music, raffles, 50/50 and much more. Awards will be given to the largest group, oldest/youngest rider and furthest traveled.”

Brown states, “My passion for this platform and my event is due to being raised in a household that has a type 1 diabetic, my sister. The challenges and struggles are daily due to this silent disease.”

Brown shared that her sister, MacKenzie, is now 22 and did not let T1D stop her as she played sports and was a Notre Dame Cheerleader along with also being a 2016 ND River Days’ candidate. The girls are the daughters of Kim & David Brown. Madison is involved with volleyball, softball and is a Varsity Cheerleader at Notre Dame High School.

Brown said she has never ridden a motorcycle before and this event is really out of her comfort zone, but that they wanted to come up with something different and a unique way to raise awareness for T1D.

“Since there are a lot of motorcycle riders around here that we’d see a lot in parades and especially on holidays, people like to ride their motorcycles, we thought that this would be a great opportunity to raise awareness and get as many people as we can to help us,” Brown said. “We thought it would be a great idea because a lot of people love to ride motorcycles and that is how we got involved with the American Legion 471 here in Portsmouth, and we have a bunch of riders through them. To help out.”

Brown wants to remind residents they do not have to ride a motorcycle to attend. They can just come and walk through the vendors and enjoy themselves! There will be teens and speakers there to educate and answer any questions anyone has on T1D.

Brown shared she will not be riding that day. While they are out riding, she and the other River Days’ candidates will be packaging care bags for children that are in hospitals in Columbus and Cincinnati, plus making auction items for the hospitals.

She added that they would be making a lot of arts and craft items while the riders are doing their ride, and when they come back, they are going to auction off the prizes and give plaques and awards.

“We will be auctioning off some paintings, one of which will go to one of the hospitals and also care blankets as well,” Brown said. “We are going to have little ticket booths where you will write down how much you want to offer toward the Ohio River Valley T1D organization and however much money a person wants or has the highest bid will get a painting.”

Brown concluded, “I’m looking forward to this event because we put so much work into it and I think it will be a really good opportunity for the community to get involved with it and I am a bit nervous to see how this will go.”

Miss Notre Dame 2021, Madison Brown. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_IMG_9508.jpg Miss Notre Dame 2021, Madison Brown. Submitted Photo Left to right: Richard Potts, Ebbie Potts, Aubrey Boland and Madison Brown. Richard Potts with his daughter Ebbie, who grew up with Madison. Ebbie’s mother passed away and Richard wanted to make a donation in her memory so he donated $500 to Aubrey Boland who too, is a diabetic and was 2017 Miss Notre Dame and that check was given to the Ohio River Valley T1D and they donated the $500 back to Madison to use for the comfort bags that are going to the kids. Then, Rick also donated $1,000 to Madison to do something good for T1D is why the check is for $1,500. (Ebbie is spelled wrong on the check) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_IMG_9505.jpg Left to right: Richard Potts, Ebbie Potts, Aubrey Boland and Madison Brown. Richard Potts with his daughter Ebbie, who grew up with Madison. Ebbie’s mother passed away and Richard wanted to make a donation in her memory so he donated $500 to Aubrey Boland who too, is a diabetic and was 2017 Miss Notre Dame and that check was given to the Ohio River Valley T1D and they donated the $500 back to Madison to use for the comfort bags that are going to the kids. Then, Rick also donated $1,000 to Madison to do something good for T1D is why the check is for $1,500. (Ebbie is spelled wrong on the check) Toni Dengel of the Scioto Foundation

