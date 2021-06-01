May indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 21 and returned 34 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

CHRISTOPHER D. WOLFE, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ROBERT J. KIRSCH, 42, Homeless, Domestic Violence.

DANIELLE RENEE MILLER, 26, New Boston, Ohio, Failure to Register.

JEFFREY WILLIAM STAPLETON, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Verify Address.

STEVEN RAY RUSSELL, II, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

CAMERON SHEA DONINI, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

DESTINY MICHELLE SKAGGS, 30, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

ROBERT B. ELLER, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence, Violating a Protection Order, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest.

MATTHEW ANTHONY PACE, 35, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ANTWANETTE BREECH, 30, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

WILLIAM U. AZBELL, 52, Newark, Ohio, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.

RYAN SCOTT SLUSHER, 36, Oak Hill, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

ROY LEE JONES STIERS, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence and Violating a Protection Order.

ROY LEE JONES STIERS, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary and 2 Counts Violating a Protection Order.

KIMBERLEY M. JOHNSON, 37, Columbus, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

ALEXANDER DIMITRI LEE SIMPSON, 28, Dayton, Ohio, Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin.

OCTAVIA ANN GREEN, 31, Centerville, Ohio, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Heroin

SHAWN M. LEWIS, 33, Pikeville, Kentucky, Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Cocaine.

TONY R. COX, 45, Pikeville, Kentucky, Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Cocaine.

RICHARD E. SCOTT, 57, Portsmouth, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Cocaine.

MICHAYLA STORM WEAVER, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Cocaine.

DANA LYNN JORDAN, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Cocaine.

DAVID L. JORDAN, JR., 52, Portsmouth, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Cocaine.

KARLIN LEVON HART, JR., 18, Dayton, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Cocaine.

LAURA S. HOSSMAN, 35, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Endangering Children, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Having Physical Control of a Vehicle while under the Influence.

MICHAYLA STORM WEAVER, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

KYLE EVERMAN, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

JUSTIN P. METCALF, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

LEX LYNN GAINES, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

JARED W. RUGGLES, 39, Georgetown, Kentucky, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

DUSTIN WAYNE GASH, 32, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Indictments.jpg