Greenup Old Fashion Days returns Sept. 30

GREENUP, KY — The Greenup Old Fashion Days Committee has announced the return of Old Fashion Days to downtown Greenup on Thursday, September 30 through October 2, 2021.

The Grand Marshal for 2021 is the extended family of beloved, long-time chairperson, Mattie Coldiron, who passed away earlier this year. Still saddened by her death, The committee is also actively dedicated to making this year’s event a reflection of the Old Fashion Days community festival that Coldiron loved and worked hard to organize and promote.

This year’s theme is Mattie Coldiron’s Old Fashion Days. Residents are encouraged to plan to gather downtown in old-time costumes, tell stories, visit with neighbors and friends, and have an old fashioned good time.

If you are interested in volunteering on the committee or participating in the event as a vendor or performer, please contact co-chairs, Anne Stephens at 606-922-1596 or Bambi Reed at 606-923-9101 for details. Visitors can also visit their Facebook page Greenup Old Fashion Days and please make sure you are viewing the official page. Look for the most recent information.