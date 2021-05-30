Names released from fatal plane crash

MCDERMOTT–Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of the pilot and passenger that were killed in a plane crash Friday.

Troopers identified the pilot and passenger as David Lewis James, age 64 and the passenger, Lori Denise James, age 62 both from Bellefontaine Ohio.

The plane was a 2015 Lancair Evolution that was occupied by the pilot and one passenger, which was reported to be heading to Charleston, South Carolina. Both occupants were killed on impact.

Troopers at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol remain investigating the crash that occurred Friday around 10:50 a.m. The plane struck a hillside in a wooded area near Sheep Ranch Hollow Rd, off State Route 104.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Sheriff Dept., Union and Rush VFD and Scioto Squad 2. The FAA and NTSB have been contacted and are conducting their own investigation.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and local fire departments were on the scene in McDermott following a plane crash on Friday that killed two passengers