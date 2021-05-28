Kiwanis award scholarships to local graduates

The Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth announced its 2021 Scholarship recipients during its May 19 luncheon. Each recipient was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Shawnee State University for the 2021-22 academic year. The winners include:

– Maecee Johnson, South Webster High School, was the recipient of the Honorable Judge Paul E. Fowler Kiwanis Scholarship.

– Jaymes Jones, Clay High School

– Tory Donini, Valley High School

– Emmalee Maynard, Wheelersburg High School

Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. Kiwanis strives to be a positive influence in communities worldwide — so that one day, all children will wake up in communities

that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.

Pictured from left are: Maecee Johnson, South Webster; Angie Duduit, Kiwanis President; Tory Donini, Valley; Leigh Greene, Kiwanis Scholarship Co-Chair; Emmalee Maynard, Wheelersburg; Todd Medley, Kiwanis Scholarship Committee; Jaymes Jones, Clay; and Dr. Jeff Bauer, President, Shawnee State University. Not pictured are Matt Hammer and David Harting (Co-Chair) of the Kiwanis Scholarship committee. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Scholarship-winners.jpg Pictured from left are: Maecee Johnson, South Webster; Angie Duduit, Kiwanis President; Tory Donini, Valley; Leigh Greene, Kiwanis Scholarship Co-Chair; Emmalee Maynard, Wheelersburg; Todd Medley, Kiwanis Scholarship Committee; Jaymes Jones, Clay; and Dr. Jeff Bauer, President, Shawnee State University. Not pictured are Matt Hammer and David Harting (Co-Chair) of the Kiwanis Scholarship committee. Submitted Photo

Staff Report

Reach © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

