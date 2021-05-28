Minford National Honor Society responds to need

MINFORD — Senior members of the Minford High School Butcher-Coriell chapter of the National Honor Society placed a “blessing box” outside the Minford IGA in hopes that people will continue to support those in their community in need now that the pandemic appears to be easing.

“This year has been challenging for students and their families,” says Michelle McCleese, adviser for the society. “McKenna Higbee, our vice-president, came to me with the idea in early spring, saying that while other communities in our county had boxes, Minford did not, and wondered if we could make one.” Matthew Koverman, NHS secretary, offered to construct the box from materials he had at home, and he, along with his sister Mackenzie and brother Garrett, completed the project and delivered the box to IGA on Tuesday.

The students hope that community members will leave an item or two in the box after shopping and those who need food or other necessities can stop by and pick up something if it’s there. “It’s really intended for everyone’s use,” says McKenna. “We don’t want anyone in our community to go without food or something they need, and emergencies can happen at any time.”

The blessing box is intended to hold non-perishable food and items like toiletries, Band-aids, anything that can withstand temperature changes.

McKenna Higbee plans to study Exercise Science and Physical Therapy Assisting at SSU and remain in the area to raise a family. She understands the importance of community ties and working with businesses to solve problems. “I made a plan with our local IGA to host our blessing box in hopes that the members of our community will participate in working to fill the box throughout the years,” she explains.

Matthew Koverman says that historically, the Minford community has survived multiple crises because people worked together: “Anyone can suffer hard times,” he adds. “Tomorrow it could be me or someone I know. Our community is so small that we all know each other and it’s only right that we look after one another. We really appreciate the owners of Minford IGA allowing us to put the box at their business too.”

Matt works at his family’s farm and plans to attend college at OSU next year, but he intends to return to Minford to continue his family’s legacy of farming. He is also considering running for public office at some point. “I always enjoy trying to improve the community in which I live, and I want to make a real difference, even in a small way,” he says.

Both students hope that people will keep the spirit of community alive through continued use of the blessing box into the foreseeable future.

Matthew Koverman with McKenna Higbee standing by the "Blessing Box" he and his family built for the Minford community. McKenna Higbee (R) standing with Angie Gilliland (L), the manager of the Minford IGA standing by the "Blessing Box" in front of the store.

