McDermott — According to reports per police scanner, Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a plane crash.

The call came into the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office around 10:50 a.m. Friday. Per scanner, the crash happened near McDermott off of State Route 104 in a wooded area.

No other information has been released at this time.

