OHSP investigating ATV fatal crash

LUCASVILLE–The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 11:50 p.m. May 27, 2021.

The crash happened on State Route 104 near the intersection of Big Run Road in Scioto County, OH. The driver, Wendel S. Robinson, age 59, of Lucasville, Ohio, was operating a dark green Kawasaki Prairie ATV northbound on State Route 104. Robinson lost control of the ATV, causing the ATV to overturn. The ATV came to rest on top of Robinson and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Morgan Township Fire Department, Union Township EMS and the Scioto County Sheriff Department.

Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

