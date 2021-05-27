COSI to distribute 2,000 learning kits and meals to families

COLUMBUS– The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the top-ranked science center in the country by USA Today’s 10 Best, along with the State of Ohio, Community Action Organization of Scioto County, other museums, cultural organizations and local officials will distribute free STEAM kits as part of the statewide Ohio Distance Learning Initiative Friday, May 28, 2021, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. parents and children can pick up STEAM kits at Spartan Stadium located at 1804 James Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662, along with food boxes distributed by the Community Action Organization of Scioto County.

The Ohio Distance Learning Initiative is an innovative program led by COSI and a collaboration of statewide meal providers, libraries, museums, and cultural institutions to deliver 50,000 free, hands-on science kits called Learning Lunchboxes.

The boxes, historically created to be distributed alongside meal programs, provide five activities aligned with Ohio’s learning standards and promote science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM), culture, history, and more. The Learning Lunchboxes are tailored to a specific theme, such as Space created in partnership with NASA. Starting in March, COSI will be distributing a limited number of free kits to each of Ohio’s 611 school districts to help enhance in-class learning.

COSI previously distributed thousands of kits in Newark, and Cincinnati, as part of the Ohio Distance Learning Initiative.

COSI will also distribute a limited number of STEAM kits throughout Ohio’s 88 counties to boost learning at home and in the community. At some locations, meals will also be distributed through local foodbank partners so together, we can help feed hungry lives and feed hungry minds.

COSI will host socially distanced distribution events alongside a consortium of partners, which will help distribute kits to the public and underserved youth through car pick up. Distribution sites will be transformed into community Wi-Fi hotspots, enabling the public to download learning through the free COSI mobile app, which has offline capability. A full listing of upcoming locations can be found here: https://cosi.org/ohio-distance-learning.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos.jpg