ODH: 1 new case reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported one new case Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,485 since the start of the outbreak.

There were four more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,268 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday so the total stays at 496 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

