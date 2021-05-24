Coin drive for Adult Day Center

MINFORD — It seems that the 8th-grade history classes at Minford have been quite busy during May.

Last week they participated in a Civil War camp and before that, they held a coin drive to raise funds for the Adult Day Center of Portsmouth.

Mrs. Lori Rolfe’s 8th grade American History classes at Minford Middle School recently held a community project in a coin drive challenge between classes with the winner getting a pizza party. Donations raised were then given to the ADC to purchase games and different activities.

They also researched and created a “Who Is It?” game with over 30 activity cards. The 4th-period 8th-grade history class was the winner. The combined classes raised nearly $200 for activity supplies for the Adult Day program.

The Center posted the following on their Facebook page, “Thank you to Mrs. Rolfe and her class of Mighty Minford Falcons for this much-appreciated support for us!!”

Rolfe said that the drive got its’ start when she discussed with those in charge at the ADC looking for a way her students could help with a community project. Jamie Rockwell Williams, Rolfe’s contact with the ADC, has a great-nephew and great-niece in her 8th-grade history classes.

Rolfe said the students then made a game with photos of older actors and actresses and singers that they would have recognized from popular culture, such as actors, actresses, and musicians. They put the photos on one side and information about those actors and actresses on the back and laminated them for game-use.

The USSA Adult Day Center located at 121 Market Street, Portsmouth provides meaningful activities for their participants while also providing respite and support services for the caregivers and families, according to their website.

This memory is something the students can use to give them incentive to do things for others in the community when they are in high school next year or later in life.

8th graders Ava Cronin and Maggie Risner counting coins that the 8th-grade history classes collected for the Adult Day Center in Portsmouth. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Cronin-and-Risner.jpg 8th graders Ava Cronin and Maggie Risner counting coins that the 8th-grade history classes collected for the Adult Day Center in Portsmouth. Submitted photo Arnold Leach attends the USSA Adult Day Center and is also Mrs. Lori Rolfe’s father. He is holding one of the old TV stars from the game the students created for them. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_elderly-with-Goldie.jpg Arnold Leach attends the USSA Adult Day Center and is also Mrs. Lori Rolfe’s father. He is holding one of the old TV stars from the game the students created for them. Submitted photo The 8th-grade winning history class: (L to R) Tatum Coriell, Karleigh Sherman, Marlee Pendleton, Maggie Risner, Lexi Pendleton, Brooklyn Pierce, Jackie Pendleton Alex Reeder, Myles Montgomery, and JD Matiz https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_WINNERS1.jpg The 8th-grade winning history class: (L to R) Tatum Coriell, Karleigh Sherman, Marlee Pendleton, Maggie Risner, Lexi Pendleton, Brooklyn Pierce, Jackie Pendleton Alex Reeder, Myles Montgomery, and JD Matiz Submitted photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

