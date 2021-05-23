Scioto County students recognized for academic achievement and community service

COLUMBUS – Two students from Scioto County were among the 74 Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) students to be recognized for their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

During a virtual ceremony on Ohio Connections Academy’s LiveLesson virtual classroom, Sarah Hooper, a sophomore from Wheelersburg, was among the 46 OCA students in grades 10 through 12 who were inducted into the National Honor Society. To qualify students must have been enrolled with OCA for at least one semester and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or better. In addition, the student must demonstrate a history of leadership experience by participating in school or community service activities and submit letters of recommendation from current and former teachers as well as from other adults.

Luke Sarver, a sixth grader from Wheelersburg, was among the 28 students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society recognizing students in grades 6 through 8. To qualify for the National Junior Honor Society, students must maintain a 3.25 GPA, complete 10 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and participate in one or more extracurricular activities or group service projects. Students also must submit letters of recommendation.

For their National Honor Society community service, the OCA students conducted a pair of projects during the school year. During first semester, the students hosted informative and interactive discussions using the school’s virtual classroom portal to engage elementary, middle, and high school students on different cultures. The discussions included art, music, religion, traditions, etc. and a video about diversity. Educational games utilizing the game-based learning platform Kahoot, were also offered. During second semester each of the students made and delivered cards for residents at local nursing homes.

“At Ohio Connections Academy we have the opportunity to work with students and families from many different backgrounds who come to us seeking an academic setting where they can thrive,” said Marie Hanna, OCA Superintendent. “I congratulate these students for their persistence and for maintaining such a strong commitment to succeeding in the classroom and making a difference in the communities in which they live.”

Ohio Connections Academy is a free, fully-online, public school for students in grades K-12. OCA delivers high-quality, personalized education for students that combines certified teachers, a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences—online and in person—to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education.

Ohio Connections Academy is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. For more information about Ohio Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or call (800) 382-6010.