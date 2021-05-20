ODH: 9 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported nine new cases Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,466 since the start of the outbreak.

There were eight more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,243 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 493 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System again this week having met the same two of the seven indicators.

