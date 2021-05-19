Shawnee State’s Spring Class of 2021 raises over $2,000 for The Shawnee Fund

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University spring graduating class has raised $2,361 for The Shawnee Fund within the SSU Development Foundation. The amount, raised through the foundation’s annual Senior Gift program, was made possible thanks to the commitment and generosity of 115 seniors making gifts of $20.21 to commemorate their graduation year.

The Senior Gift program was implemented at SSU in the fall of 2018 as a way for graduating seniors each semester to give back to future generations of SSU students. The program highlights the importance of annual gifts to the foundation and the impact those gifts can make on several programs throughout campus. Each gift is designated to The Shawnee Fund, the university’s unrestricted fund providing support to all areas on campus – including scholarships, the SSUDF Grants Program, and initiatives supporting campus programming, research, entrepreneurship, and more.

“Thank you so much to all of our Senior Gift donors,” Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation said. “Starting your philanthropic lives at such a young age by giving back to Shawnee State is a tremendous gift. Your generosity will help us continue to create meaningful experiences for future students.”

To commemorate each senior’s first gift made to the university, a philanthropy cord was presented for the senior to wear during their commencement ceremony. Since the start of the program, Seniors Gifts have raised over $5,000 within the SSU Development Foundation thanks to the support of over 250 graduating seniors.

To learn more about the SSU Development Foundation and its impact on Shawnee State University’s campus, visit givetossu.com or contact Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation at cmoore@shawnee.edu or by calling (740) 351-3082.