DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio.

On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance through June 2. In an address to the state last week, DeWine announced that if numbers continued to decrease in COVID cases and the number of vaccinations increased, health orders would expire June 2.

“Ohio will be amending our remaining health orders to comply with the new CDC guidance, which says that those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance,” DeWine said.

According to the CDC’s new guidance, those who are fully vaccinated may resume activities that they did before the pandemic. Fully vaccinated people can also resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

“The CDC still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a health care setting, when they are traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks. Our order will be amended to reflect these recommendations, as well,” DeWine said.

On Monday, the Scioto County Health Department administered their 10,000 vaccine. Currently, 32.63% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 30.06% have been completely vaccinated according to the ODH. Statewide, 5 million or 42.74% of the population has started the vaccine and 4.4 million Ohioans, or 37.54%, have completed the vaccine.

“The most powerful tool we have to protect against the COVID-19 virus is the vaccine. Because of the vaccine, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing dramatically. The vaccine allows us to live our lives more normally and without fear,” DeWine said.

To encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated, DeWine announced in his address to the state last week an Ohio vaccination Lottery. State health director Stephanie McCloud announced details of the program Monday with state lottery director Pat McDonald.

Residents who have received their vaccination and would like to be entered in the drawing for the million dollars will have to opt in to the drawing. Residents can opt in for the drawling at www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the state Department of Health. Any Ohio resident is eligible, even if they were vaccinated out of state. The website is expected to launch Tuesday at 8 a.m. and anyone entering the drawling will only need to enter once for all the vaccination drawings.

Also available to residents 12 through 17 are five scholarships to a state university. The drawings are scheduled on Sundays, with the winners announced at 7:29 p.m. on Wednesdays, May 26 through June 23.

To ensure a winner has been vaccinated, state officials will use the time between the drawing and announcing the winner to verify the person has been vaccinated.

“As I said in my address to Ohioans on Wednesday, the more individuals who get vaccinated, the more the entire state is protected from the virus,” DeWine said. “The vaccine is our path out of the pandemic, and it is our best protection against the virus. We are on the offense, and the science is unequivocal: Vaccines are our best weapon to fight COVID-19 and save lives!”

DeWine stated that while the health orders will be amended to the CDC guidelines, they will remain in place until June 2 to allow residents who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine an opportunity to receive it. DeWine also encouraged residents to remember that children under 12 should still follow CDC guidelines and residents should still follow local business policies.

“Regardless of the new CDC guidance, this fact remains clear: The most powerful thing anyone can do to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” DeWine said.

State health orders changed to conform new CDC guidance

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

