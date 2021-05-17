Grand jury hands down indictments

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 7 and returned six Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

BRADLEY L. TRAYLOR, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 2 Counts Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

GEORGE A. BENTLEY, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 2 Counts Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ROBERT K. BARKER, 43, New Boston, Ohio, Possession of Drugs.

ANTHONY TERRELL PORTER, 41, Warrensville Heights, Ohio, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

ERVIN L. CLINTON, 39, Lebanon, Ohio, Rape, Sexual Battery and Gross Sexual Imposition.

JEREMY LEE LANCASTER, 35, South Webster, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Violence, Violating a Protection Order and Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case.

