SOMC now providing COVID vaccines to those as young as 12

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals as young as 12, following the FDA’s decision to approve the Pfizer vaccine for the new age group.

More than 250 million vaccines have been administered in the United States, and the data overwhelmingly shows that the shots are safe and effective. Adverse side effects are incredibly rare, and the Pfizer vaccine is more than 90% effective. The vaccine has also shown to be effective against some of the more worrying variants of the virus.

Pfizer also recently applied for full FDA approval of their COVID vaccine. The company has requested priority review, which means it could receive full approval within the next six months.

Nearly one-in-three Scioto County residents have received at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine. Statewide, more than 40% have begun the vaccination process. Eleven states have already vaccinated more than half of their total population. The benchmark for herd immunity, which is when enough people are resistant to a disease that it becomes much harder to spread, is generally considered to be 75-80%.

If you have not yet received your COVID vaccine, please call 740-356-CARE to schedule an appointment.