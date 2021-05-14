ODH: 7 new COVID-19 Cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported six new cases Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,431 since the start of the outbreak.

There were seven more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,210 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 2 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 487 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System again this week.

