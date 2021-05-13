Salvation Army week continues

PORTSMOUTH — Summing up the celebration of Salvation Army week, The employee highlight is with Teresa Dummitt, who is the Family store manager of the Salvation Army.

Dummitt has been with the Salvation Army for more than two years. She said she was first a front office coordinator and then the position to manage the Family Store opened and she has been there for more than a year now.

“I love working at the store. You get to interact with the customers. We help them out with the prices and the merchandise we provide. They also, in return when they purchase something, help the community,” Dummitt said. “We help the community by what we provide and when they come into the shop, we get to interact with them as well. We have items that are brand new, so even and if you have four or five kids and you are trying to make ends meet, it’s very worthwhile to come in and shop.”

Dummitt talked about experiences she has had since managing the store and how helping someone makes her feel.

“When you get to help someone who comes in and they tell you they lost everything in a house fire or something else, you have other avenues to refer them to. We refer them to Jane Jarrells and then she can set them up with clothing vouchers for the store,” Dummitt said. “It is a win-win situation. You never know when you are going to need something like this.”

Dummitt continued with the fact that the Salvation Army has many programs, not just the feeding program, like help with rent. She said that even she didn’t realize how much a person loses when running out of a burning house like she had to more than a year ago.

“They helped us so much with emergency food, clothing and other items. They were just astronomical. And then also, what they couldn’t help us with, they could refer us to others who could help,” Dummitt said. She also said that people may not realize that they are putting back to the community when they buy things at the store.

Dummitt said, ‘When a tragedy hits, your mind does not know what to do when something happens like that. Like who can help you with so many things and you never know what that person’s predicament is.” She said that there also is that single mother who just got a job and needs work clothing or clothes for her kids to start school and they are there for that. Dummitt also talked about the fact that they have more than clothing and if you are looking for a bargain, they might find just what they are looking for there at the Family Store and the money that they spend there ultimately helps the Salvation Army to be able to do things for those who are in need.

Dummitt is married to Darin Dummitt. They have a son Levi Dummitt that is graduating this year from Minford and the SCCTC, plus two daughters, Breanna Hood, who works at SOMC and Brooklyn Hayes who also works for the Salvation Army and she has two grandbabies. She also mentioned that she ran a voluntary squad for years and was able to help others and that she felt that God led her to this job to help now.

Her favorite part about working with the Salvation Army is helping those with problems.

“They come in like another lady, who was trying to buy clothes from a house fire and I was able to help her by sending her to get the vouchers for the clothing and other things she needed help with due to the fire,” Dummitt said.

Dummitt shared a lady came in and said that if it weren’t for the Salvation Army, her children wouldn’t have clothes, and Dummitt got a chance to mention that if they are hungry, they can come for the food program. Dummitt said that just like Adams and Jarrells, she likes to interact with the people who come in, but she also mentioned that she likes interacting with the people who work there. She said that they work as a team to help others in the community.

If you want to help the Salvation Army, you can drop off donations of things at the Family Store or make a donation on their website: http://www.salvationarmyusa.org and select your local Salvation Army.

