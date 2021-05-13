West Portsmouth couple charged with possession of drugs

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced a West Portsmouth, Ohio couple have been charged with drug possession after the Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department was assisted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, at approximately 8:53 a.m., Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department assisted by detectives with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and members of the Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T conducted a visit of the residence of 38-year-old probationer, Brian Christopher Carr, at 16747 B Old US 52 West Portsmouth, Ohio.

Upon a search and investigation by probation officers and detectives, 480 grams of suspected methamphetamine, plastic bags, digital scales, and additional items related to suspected drug trafficking were seized from the residence.

The estimated street value of the suspected methamphetamine seized is $7,650.

38-year-old Brian Christopher Carr of 16747 B Old US 52 West Portsmouth, Ohio was arrested for violating probation and additionally charged with Possession of Drugs, a felony of the first degree. 41-year-old Amber Rushwell Aeh of 16747 B Old US 52 West Portsmouth, Ohio was also arrested on a Portsmouth Municipal Court warrant for violating probation and additionally charged with Possession of Drugs, a felony of the first degree.

Both Carr and Aeh were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court Friday, May 14, 2021, at 9 a.m.

The case against Carr and Aeh will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug – related charges.

Carr and Aeh https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_couple-arrested.jpg Carr and Aeh