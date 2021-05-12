Salvation Army Week Continues

PORTSMOUTH — Continuing with the celebration of Salvation Army week, today’s employee highlight is with Jane Jarrells, Emergency Assistance Provider for our local Salvation Army.

Jarrells has been with the Salvation Army for four years. She got involved as an employee as the Emergency Assistance Provider. She said she saw the position was open and had been a pastor in the Nazarene Church and she thought that it would be right up her alley, so she applied and got the position.

“I love it, absolutely love it,” Jarrells said about working with the Salvation Army. “I love being able to help people and be able to talk to them about God at the same time. I love being able to help meet their needs because I’ve always been that kind of person, just wanting to be able to help in any way I can.”

Jarrells added, “Our core service area is with the people of Scioto County and I’ve enjoyed working with the people that I have gotten to know. One of the things I do is I am the supervisor of the daily food program, and there are a lot of people that I have gotten to know from our community.”

Jarrells shared the hardest part of her job is not being able to fix everything or do enough. She said some things are chronic and doing the emergency ones are easier, but the chronic ones are more difficult, not that they can’t look long term. She explained that they are in the process of trying to do more here, but there is so much need and there is just not enough help to go around.

“I enjoy interviewing people. I get to sit down and have conversations, not just the practical business end, but I can encourage them, but there are times when they encourage me. It’s that one-on-one interaction with people the thing that I enjoy the most,” Jarrells said.

She said some of the things they can provide are assistance with rent and utility payments and things like that. She said she does many referrals, but she is fortunate that she gets on a lot of committees and gets a lot of information that way and has a lot of resources that way. She said that if she can’t help someone in that way, she can refer them on to someone who can.

Jarrells said that she can give clothing vouchers for their Family Store when needed. She said that one of the big things needed so many times is being able to help people get a birth certificate so they can get a job or apply for things that they need. She said a part of her budget goes to doing this for many. They need the certificate to apply for an apartment/housing, documents, jobs and other things like this. This may not seem like a lot, but they just don’t have the money to get it to some people.

Jarrells said that she is so appreciative of the people who donate things or money from the community and that she sees the good in people. People like the little girl who donated her birthday money to make baskets for people or the lady who set up a gofundme and bought supplies like hats, gloves and hand warmers and she said with the warmers. They were able to hand them out daily to some of the men who had no place to live. There are all kinds of ways that people have helped. It doesn’t matter the size, whether it is something as simple as hand warmers or as big as coats and furniture.

Jarrells is married to Doug Jarells and their daughter Emily (Alex)Strand works in social work with the Area Agency for the Aging in the Dublin area. Jarrells and her husband also have a son Ethan, who attends West High School and Jane’s stepdaughter Lindsey (Joe) Webb.

If you want to help the Salvation Army, you can drop off donations of things at the Family Store or make a donation on their website: http://www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Jane Jarrells, Emergency Assistance Provider with the local Salvation Army.

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved