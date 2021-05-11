ODH: 8 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported eight new cases Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,417 since the start of the outbreak.

There were seven more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,190 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday so bringing the total to 483 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

