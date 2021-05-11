SOMC accepting patients at new Northwest Family Practice

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is accepting patients at its new Northwest Family Practice. The practice is located on the campus of Northwest Local Schools at 812 Mohawk Drive in McDermott, Ohio.

This joins SOMC’s Eastern and Western facilities to become SOMC’s third school-based Family Practice. It provides easy access for students, as well as the general public.

“We’re thrilled to work with our local school districts to make healthcare as convenient as possible,” SOMC Director of Medical Staff Services Rebecca Fite said. “Our goal with this new facility is to bring primary care services directly to the Northwest community.”

The Northwest Family Practice features Nurse Practitioner Brittany Bolton and sees patients ages four and up. It provides a variety of services, including:

· Sick and well visits

· Lab services

· Walk-in appointments

· Vaccinations

· Sports physicals

It is open from 7:30am until 4pm, Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 740-356-6030. For more information, visit somc.org.

