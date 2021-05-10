Salvation Army celebrates employees this week

PORTSMOUTH — In 1954, the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4 (now recognized in May) was declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves.

In his speech, President Eisenhower said, “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In times of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

According to the Salvation Army, in the nearly 70 years since, the organization has continued to do the most good for local communities and broadened its services to those that the organization couldn’t conceive in 54. The week of May 10-16, 2021, is Salvation Army Week, and to celebrate the week, the DailyTimes will be showcasing a few of the folks who work and volunteer at the local Salvation Army in Portsmouth.

Garnet Adams has been involved with the Salvation Army for 54 years. She was first involved when her dad drove the Salvation Army bus when she was just a little girl. She was a nurse’s aide as her full-time job but has always been involved with the Salvation Army in some form since she was a child.

Adams shared she was involved in things that the Salvation Army had for children like, Sunbeams, Girl Guard and even a volleyball team. Dan Simco said that Adams is a soldier (member) of The Salvation Army.

“She does a lot of volunteer work as well as some paid work in our kitchen and family store,” Simco said.

Adams said she continues to work with the Salvation Army because of her dad and likes helping people.

“I love helping people and talking about God,” Adams said.

When asked which she liked best, working in the kitchen or at the Family Store, she said that she liked them both because she gets to interact with the homeless in both places and gives her joy. She added that if she’s having a problem, it makes her problem go away by listening to others.

Adams has two children grown and live in Tennessee, her son Richard Lennex and her daughter Amanda Lennex Rickett. She said that she plans to work with the Salvation Army as much as she can while she can do so, but with both her children in Tennessee, she sees herself venturing that way someday.

Adams added that she was also a timbrelist as a teenager. She said that it was a group in the Salvation Army that played tambourines in church for the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army timbrelists have been around for more than 100 years and have played for many audiences. Adams also shared she is a recovering addict for 13 years and wanted to remind people that they have meeting there at the Salvation Army, Narcotics Anonymous.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 40 million Americans live in poverty, and millions more live near the poverty line. Approximately half of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and one-third of adults between 18 and 64 live in low-income households. And after a year of devastation due to the COVID pandemic, the need is greater than it has ever been. Anyone who wants to donate can click on their website https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/ and there you will find a link to donate to your local Salvation Army.

