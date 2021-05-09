ODH: No new cases Sunday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported no new cases Sunday for Scioto County so the total stays at 6,406 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 10 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,178 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Sunday so the total stays at 479 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_COVID19-Update-for-Sunday-May-9-2021.jpg