West High School senior raises money for autism

WEST PORTSMOUTH — It is not often when you see a high school senior doing something for others, instead of for themselves during their senior year, but one young lady from Portsmouth West High School did that.

Senior Olivia Holsinger is a 4-year member of the Portsmouth West Key Club. Each year Holsinger has fundraised for the Autism Project of Southern Ohio. However, due to COVID, this group was unable to fundraise and they were in need of more financial assistance this year. Holsinger took it upon herself to make this year’s fundraising project at Portsmouth West High School an even bigger success.

Holsinger decided to have a competition between grade levels to encourage students to purchase the puzzle pieces that the Autism Project puts the name of people who donate on the pieces. She stepped out of her comfort zone to make announcements at the high school throughout the month of April to spur on the competition and keep students and staff updated. She even contacted the administration at the other two buildings to organize hat days.

An anonymous donor offered to match the donation up to $500, so Holsinger broadened her fundraiser to try and reach this goal. Eric Nichols, the Special Education Director at Portsmouth West, heard of Holsinger’s project and made a district-wide announcement to enlist the support of more groups. The high school choir under the direction of Linda Tieman, raised $200 at their Musical Showcase, Portsmouth West Elementary and Middle Schools collected close to $500. This all came together to where Holsinger was able to go above and beyond her goal by raising $1,752 at last count.

“I can’t BELIEVE I was able to raise that much money! It feels amazing,” Holsinger said. “I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate their support.”

“I am just so proud of Olivia for all of her hard work and as always, I am so thankful to be a part of such an amazing community; a community that continues to give when the need arises,” Leah Blevins, High School Teacher at West said.

Blevins added, “The Autism Group of Southern Ohio hopes to raise $6,000. Anyone interested in contributing to this cause can find them on Facebook. Portsmouth West High School could not be any more proud of our Olivia Holsinger!”

Senior Olivia Holsinger raised $1752 for Autism Awareness at her school, Portsmouth West High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Olivia-west.jpg Senior Olivia Holsinger raised $1752 for Autism Awareness at her school, Portsmouth West High School. Submitted Photo

