Tri-State Habitat for Humanity making plans for the Restore

NEW BOSTON — Tri-State Habitat for Humanity (HFH) is preparing to open a ReStore and generate money for building homes in Scioto County.

As mentioned in Wednesday’s Daily Times, Scioto County HFH has merged the six counties of Scioto and Lawrence-Ohio, Greenup and Boyd-Kentucky and Cabell and Wayne-West Virginia, to be better able to serve Scioto County.

The advantages of the joining of the six groups have allowed Scioto County to possibly open a ReStore. That is where the purchasing of the Blackburn building will make it possible. For the last year and one-half, the new organization has been helpful in trying to locate a property that would support a second ReStore. Agreements have already been made and with some minor clearing of the deed, the second ReStore is underway.

Paul White said that originally to raise money, HFH literally had to beg for donations and host yard sales to generate enough money to build a home. It would take quite some time. With the merger of the six counties Scioto and Lawrence-Ohio, Greenup and Boyd-Kentucky and Cabell and Wayne-West Virginia, they will have a CEO with the West Virginia affiliate and will hopefully be able to generate money to build more than just one house in a year.

John Dials, who is from Scioto County, is the president of the Tri-State HFH now. There are five members from Scioto County on the Tri-State HFH board, with the total members being 15.

Both White and Nancy Donini wanted to dispel the myth that HFH just gives the homes away. As mentioned in the earlier article, the folks taking over the home have to do so much work and are required to do 350 ‘sweat’ equity on top of that. They also wanted to clarify that any money raised in Scioto County will stay in Scioto County.

“Our ultimate goal was that we were trying to create a funding stream that we could count on and that too is where the ReStore comes into play,” White said. “We would like to rent out some of the space and are hoping to not only sell the flowers now but possibly do Christmas things and trees during that season.”

The flower and plant sales will be ongoing throughout the month of May every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Some other functions that are planned by Tri-State HFH is a golf scramble in Greenup County at Riverbend Golf Course June 12, 2021. It is called the Habitat ‘Fore’ Humanity Golf Tournament. It is $200 for a team and $50 a person and will start at 8 a.m. Connie Nickel (606) 922-9610 and/or Claude Quillen (606) 923-7621 can be contacted for full information regarding this outing.

Other events scheduled in the near future are the Harvest of Hope Dinner/Dance and silent auction at the SOMC Friends Center in Portsmouth Oct. 16, 2021. For additional information regarding this event, call Nancy Donini at (740) 858-5429. They also are a part of the Scioto Gives program as Tri-State HFH, and if you designate the money for Scioto County, it stays in Scioto County.

Both Donini and White said that another thing they had trouble with getting on the volunteer basis was a ‘construction manager, someone who takes care of what materials and things they need, plus can go on-site and know how to put everything together and now they will have someone through the West Virginia group.

Due to COVID, they cannot start using volunteers until the government says so, but when that happens, they are very low on volunteers. He said that if anyone feels inspired to volunteer, you do not have to be a skilled worker. They can use anyone who wants to donate their time to help. More information about how to get involved with Tri-State HFH and/or volunteering can be made available by calling David Michael at (304) 544-6323.

Shake Shoppe in Ironton Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the owner is going to that have 20% of their sales given to HFH. Later in August, he is the pastor of a church there and they are buying the lumber and are going to build one of the walls for a home also.

Donini talked about how thrilled they are to get things going and she said that this merger would help with the overload of work that here in Scioto County, they only had volunteers to do, now they have the West Virginia group to work on some of that. After the ReStore is set up, they will have employees such as a manager and a few employees to work, so the ReStore will also help generate some jobs.

Tri-State Habitat for Humanity (Scioto County) needs volunteers

