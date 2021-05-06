ODH: 5 new cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported five new cases Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,398 since the start of the outbreak.

There were four more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,161 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday so the total stay at 478 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week. We met the same two indicators as last week.

Scioto County met the same two (2) of the seven (7) indicators again this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita and Indicator 3: Non-Congregate Cases.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

For Scioto County to drop to Level One or “Yellow” the county will have to meet only one of the seven indicators, or less, and have under 10 new cases per 100,000 for two weeks.

This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita is 86.31 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 77.01 per 100K.

