PDT Publication: DAILY TIMES (Portsmouth)

For questions please contact Adam Black (606)-465-5429 or sports editor Jacob Smith at (740) 727-2430

Flag:

Price: .75

Wednesday May 6, 2021

Volume: 173

Issue: 91

—

No. of sections: 1

No. of pages: 8

MUST INCLUDE FRONT PAGE INDEX: A:

Please call 740-353-3101 ext. 1924 or email pdtclassifieds@aimmediamidwest.com to obtain login information to access today’s e-edition

News: 1, 2, 10

Obits: 2

Sports: 4, 5,6,9

Classifieds: 5

Comics: 7

Puzzles: 8

Weather:10

_____

Obit List: Davis, Dyer, Stevens

Notice List: Bishop, Boldman

TEMPLATE: A3

PDT050621Teaser

1. PDT050621Arrests

2a.PDT050621ConnexSafety

2b.PDT050621PrimaryCandidates

3a.PDT050621-PrimaryResults

3b.PDT050621COVID

______________

PAGE A2-OBITS/LOCAL — (OBIT DEADLINE IS 3:30 PM)

PDT050621Obit-Davis 5.6”

PDT050621Obit-Dyer 4.9”

PDT050621Obit-Stevens 3.3”

PDT050621Notice-Bishop 1.0”

PDT050621Notice-Boldman 0.4”

PDT050621Bibleverse

PDT050621CommunityCalendar

______________

PAGE A3 -Ad

_________________

PAGE A4 – Sports Front

Template: B1

1) PDT050621Sports-Reds “20”

2) PDT050621Sports-ValleyClayBB “42.4”

3) PDT050621Sports-Scoreboard 1.5”

4a) PDT050621Sports-WestSB

4b) PDT050621Sports-NDSoftball

_________________

PAGE A5-Sports/Classifieds

1) PDT050621Sports-OHSAADues 18.4”

2) PDT050621Sports-PHSNDBB

3) PDT050621Sports-WaverlyBurgSB 11”

___________________

Page A6-Sports

PDT050621Sports-StoneSigning

________________

PAGE A7-Comics

________________

PAGE A8-Puzzles

________________

PAGE A9-Sports

________________

Page A10-Weather/ News Jump

PDT050621Weather

__________________