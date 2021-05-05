Connex Safety Town slated for Friday

PORTSMOUTH — Riding a bike is still one of the things that children still enjoy, but some have never been taught about riding and the safety needed for riding a bike.

Connex has those children in and once again will be holding their Safety Town this Friday at Mound Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We are super excited about the event this Friday night,” Wendi Waugh, administrative director of SOMC Cancer Services and Ambulatory Infusion Clinic and Connex member said.

Connex Safety Town is slated for this Friday, May 7, from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Mound Park. Their brochure states to join them for Free Helmets, Obstacle Course and Bike Safety Inspections and also mentions that participants need to wear closed-toe shoes, no sandals and masks will be required.

Waugh said that they did not list ages for new riders, but it would probably be from ages five to 12. Waugh talked about things they are going to be doing.

“We are going to help kids learn to ride and help them learn to obey some of the common traffic signs, plus teach them how to do signals on their bikes,” Waugh said. “We also have stop signs, yield and railroad signs. We’ve got a fictional little town, we have a bank, a church, a hospital and a school. It’s almost as though they are riding around in a mini town. This also gives the kids more confidence in what they are doing and all of that kind of thing and it is really nice.”

Connex is giving helmets away and they again want to stress not to wear open-toed shoes or flip flops, so as to not get them caught in the bikes. This is another important part of safety precautions.

“The kids can just show up, there is no registration. If they don’t have bikes, we have a whole fleet of bikes. Any child even walking by, can join in the fun and learn,” Waugh said. “This is the first official event of the season and then we are getting ready to have our first Connex Cruisers ride for adults. Adults that don’t have a bike will be May 11.”

Connex is also holding their first of the season, Connex Cruisers. At the Connex Cruisers event Wednesday, May 11, Connex will be on-site to help adults try riding around the Mound Park area. For more information on both opportunities and a forest ride Connex is planning in June, interested parties may request to join the Portsmouth Connex Group on Facebook.

Connex is a nonprofit group dedicated to the development of activity routes throughout Portsmouth and the surrounding community. The group’s mission, “to inspire activities of play, exercise, and social connections to promote health and wellness,” aligns with the health and economic development challenges of the Portsmouth community.

Safety Town at Mound Park during Fall Romp-O-Ween. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Connex-Safety.jpg Safety Town at Mound Park during Fall Romp-O-Ween. Submitted photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

