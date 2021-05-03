SOMC Race for the Roses Auction being held Thursday.

PORTSMOUTH — The Kentucky Derby was held this past weekend and on that thought, SOMC Development Foundation is holding a Race for the Roses as a fundraiser for the Hospice Caritas Fund.

Due to the fact that they are unable to hold the Hospice Hike nor the Spring Gala this year due to COVID, Mary Arnzen, Major Gift & Planned Giving Officer from SOMC, said that they are holding the Race for the Roses auction event starting Thursday evening and continuing through noon Friday.

According to Arnzen, the Hospice Caritas Fund is the fund for Hospice patients. This online auction is benefiting the SOMC Hospice Caritas Fund, This fund helps others in a wide variety of ways. From paying for holiday meals to fulfilling end-of-life wishes, this fund is a worthy cause. The auction begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, and ends at noon on Friday, May 7.

Bidders can bid on items for themselves or for someone special in their life. The auction is the perfect time to get something unique for Mother’s Day. Arnzen said that shoppers can tune in to the SOMC Development Facebook site on Thursday at 6 p.m. They will be live for about 30 minutes and viewers will be able to view some of the baskets and products. Plus, Loren Hardin will be live and talk about what the money goes for when you donate to the Caritas Fund some of the things they do with the money. The bidding will last until noon on Friday.

Some of the items for auction for Race for the Roses are, A dozen of roses, Amelia Gray Spa package, Cincinnati Reds package, Stress relieving basket, Selby 100 Mile House One night stay and Wine tasting tickets, Shawnee Lodge one night, Top Golf $250 gift card and $250 Visa, Pastor’s Pantry Cooking Class for six, Market Street gifts, Lofts Coffee Basket, Portsmouth Raceway Park package and many others. Be sure to sign up early as bidding ends May 7th at noon.

For participation and to see all the items available for auction you can find everything you need on https://www.somc.org/racefortheroses/

The Foundation is also selling branded Race for the Roses t-shirt while supplies last. Shirts come in sizes small – 3XL and are $15 each. Shirts will be available to purchase at the SOMC Friends Center starting Monday, May 3 – Thursday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cash, check credit card, and payroll deduction options available. All proceeds for these shirts also benefit the SOMC Hospice Caritas Fund. The brand shirt has what is in the photo on the back.

The Race for the Roses logo that is on the back of their T-shirts, that are also for sale. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Race1.jpg The Race for the Roses logo that is on the back of their T-shirts, that are also for sale. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved