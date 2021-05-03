Irwin named ACEL distinguished student

WHEELERSBURG — Allyson Irwin, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, has been named a 2021 Distinguished Senior by the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership at The Ohio State University. Irwin, along with 13 other seniors, was selected by the faculty and staff of the department for her excellence both in and out of the classroom.

“ACEL has outstanding students, and we are excited to recognize these 14 seniors for their exceptional efforts in and outside of the classrooms,” said Dr. Shannon Washburn, professor and chair of ACEL. “We know they will succeed in their chosen career paths because of the dedication they have shown to their academics and community involvement.”

Irwin majors in community leadership with a specialization in leadership and a minor in organizational communication. As a community leadership major, Irwin has taken courses in teaching in non-formal learning environments, program planning, volunteer management, public service and more.

Outside of the classroom, Irwin has been involved in the Ohio State Welcome Leader (OWL) program, Empower Sports and BuckeyeThon, as well as a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS). She works as an academic coach with the Dennis Learning Center and as a communication and program fellow with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. She also completed an internship with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Irwin has been the recipient of ACEL’s Agricultural Education Scholarship and has been a member of the CFAES Dean’s List multiple times.

Following graduation, Irwin plans to further her education and get a master’s degree in business administration. She is a graduate of Jackson High School and the daughter of Craig and Julie Irwin.

The community leadership major at Ohio State prepares students with the capacity to influence positive change through learning partnerships that strengthen individuals, families and communities in the broad field of agriculture and natural resources. Students have the option to specialize in community and extension education or leadership. To learn more about the community leadership major, visit acel.osu.edu or call 614-247-6358.

