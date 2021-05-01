Two arrested on drug charge

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced a man from Quincy, Ky. and a man from Portsmouth, Oh. have been arrested for possession of suspected narcotics.

An investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Service led to a law enforcement operation being conducted by task force detectives, Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T., and additional Portsmouth Police Department personnel on Friday, April 30, 2021, at approximately 12:24 p.m. at 1408 1 /2 17th Street Portsmouth, Ohio.

The operation resulted in the arrests of Grant Ashley Underwood age 44 of Briary Road Quincy, Ky. and Shawn J. Kimble age 20 of the 17th Street address for possessing approximately two and one half pounds of suspected cocaine, which is a felony of the 1st degree. The estimated street value of the suspected cocaine seized is $44,000.

A narcotics related search warrant executed at the residence resulted in the seizure of digital scales, suspecting cutting agent, and additional evidence suspected of being related to drug trafficking. A total of $5,570 cash was seized from Underwood’s person and his Infinity sport utility vehicle was impounded.

Underwood and Kimble were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, April 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Underwood and Kimble are each being held on a $1,000,000 bond and the Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Dept. has additionally placed a hold on Underwood.

The case is continuing to be investigated by task force detectives and will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the operation and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Drug-arrests-1.jpg