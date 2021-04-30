Sheriff’s office completes Ohio 9-1-1 program audit

PORTSMOUTH — Sheriff David Thoroughman announced the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office recently went through an audit concerning documentation, training, and call volume with the Ohio 9-1-1 Program Office.

The office reviewed documentation and continuing training records of the Dispatchers in the 9-1-1 Center.

The Ohio 9-1-1 Program Office coordinates and facilitates communication concerning 9-1-1 issues among state, federal, regional and local 9-1-1 and public safety communications officials. Specifically, the office coordinates all Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESINet) Steering Committee activities to facilitate Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG 9-1-1) state level efforts within the scope of wireless 9-1-1.

Dispatcher TAC Officer Jessica Voiers coordinated and submitted the information and documentation requested for the audit. Scioto County 9-1-1 Coordinator Doug Buckle was notified this past Wednesday, April 28th, that the Scioto County 9-1-1 Call Center was in full compliance with the Operations Rules.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like that thank Lead Dispatcher and TAC Officer Jessica Voicers, 9-1-1 Coordinator Doug Buckle, as well as all of the dispatchers for their hard work.

