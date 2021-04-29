SCHD offering COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Health Department is providing in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for Scioto County residents who are unable to leave home due to age, disability, or medical impairment.

If a resident qualifies, a health department nurse can bring the vaccine to their home.

To be eligible for the program residents must live in Scioto County and meet the following conditions:

•Be a senior (65+) or person with a disability who requires in-home assistance by a caregiver, or you have to use adaptive equipment (like a ventilator, crutches, a walker, a wheelchair, etc.) and require special medical transport to leave home.

•Leaving home is not an option for you, because doing so requires considerable and taxing effort.

If you or someone you know is eligible and wants a COVID-19 vaccine in the home, call the Scioto County Health Department at 740-355-8358 (choose Option 2 for Nursing.)

For those who are physical y able to leave their home but have but still have problems getting to a vaccine clinic site, we also offer the following services:

•If you have transportation but cannot leave your car to enter our clinic, we will be happy to administer your shot in your car

.•If you do not have access to transportation, we can refer you to a free transportation service to drive you to our clinic site.

Scioto County Health Department has launched a new program that will offer homebound residents an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_TF212785-1.jpg Scioto County Health Department has launched a new program that will offer homebound residents an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.