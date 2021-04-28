Wheelersburg girl invited to National Young Leaders Conference

WHEELERSBURG — This summer, Lilly Murdock from Wheelersburg, Ohio will join outstanding Middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington DC.

Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Murdock was nominated to attend the forum by her sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Goode at Wheelersburg Middle School. She was recognized as a student with scholastic merit, maturity, and strength of character needed to represent Wheelersburg Middle School.

Murdock is a 4.0 GPA student, who takes pride in her grades and education. In addition to her grades, she really takes pride in her art. She is deeply passionate about art. Murdock puts her all into anything she involves herself in. Ever since Lilly could begin to talk, she has always said she wanted to be a neurosurgeon and being nominated to this program is really going to help her excel and reach her goals and dreams of going into the medical field.

She is so excited to be a part of such a great program, where she will get to work one on one with other students who have the same goals and ambitions as she does. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, in which she is truly grateful to be chosen.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Lilly to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At The National Young Leaders Conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For more than 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.

Ashley Kleinman, Lilly’s mother said, “We are so very proud of our daughter and … love this … broadcasted as part of her success.”

Lilly Murdock from Wheelersburg is going to Envision's Junior National Young Leaders Conference.

Lilly Murdock to Take Part in Envision’s Junior National Young Leaders Conference

