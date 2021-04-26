ODH: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported four new cases Monday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 6,337 since the start of the outbreak.

There were five more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,109 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 472 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_COVID19-Update-for-Monday-April-26-2021.jpg