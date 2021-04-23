Wheelersburg Advances to Nationals in Science Bowl

PIKETON, Ohio. — Students from Wheelersburg High School won the Department of Energy’s annual South Central Ohio Regional Science Bowl, which was conducted virtually and concluded on April 8.

With the win, the Pirates will represent their region among more than 60 teams competing at DOE’s National Science Bowl® (NSB) Finals, which will be conducted virtually from April 29 to May 3.

This marks the fourth win in the past five years for Wheelersburg, besting 22 other teams in the tournament. The remainder of the top four teams were Chillicothe High School, Lucasville Valley High School, and Clay High School.

The Science Bowl has been a strong educational force for counties in the area that is home to DOE’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant site in Pike County, said Portsmouth Site Lead Jeff Bettinger of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.

“The Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and it is only natural that we sponsor the premier events to promote STEM education,” Bettinger said. “It is amazing that the National Science Bowl is celebrating 30 years in 2021. I am sure it has positively impacted the 300,000 students who have participated.”

The DOE official added that while the past year has been difficult, many schools demonstrated their enthusiasm for knowledge in an exciting battle of wits in which 23 teams answered the challenging questions as quickly as they could.

“The level of participation in this year’s virtual event is evidence of the importance of the National Science Bowl to the youth in our area,” Bettinger said.

More information on the NSB can be found at: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.

Wheelersburg High School, 1st place winners of the 2021 Department of Energy’s South Central Ohio Regional Science Bowl (From left): Jerelyn Hull (coach), William Whitley, Peter Newman, Elias Robson, Lyndsay Heimbach, and Justin Janney, along with Jeff Bettinger (DOE). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_wbscience.jpg Wheelersburg High School, 1st place winners of the 2021 Department of Energy’s South Central Ohio Regional Science Bowl (From left): Jerelyn Hull (coach), William Whitley, Peter Newman, Elias Robson, Lyndsay Heimbach, and Justin Janney, along with Jeff Bettinger (DOE). Michelle Teeters, Flour-BWXT Portsmouth

Staff Report

