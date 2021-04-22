ODH: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 12 new cases Thursday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 6,326 since the start of the outbreak.

There were three additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,086 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 470 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

