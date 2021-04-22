New Boston holds its first meeting of April

NEW BOSTON After a canceled meeting at the first of the month, The Village of New Boston held their first council meeting of April Tuesday evening with five members present and Councilman Dan Fetty absent.

Following the disposal of minutes from the March 16, 2021, meeting, the mayor discussed a letter of resignation from Ryan Hayes from the New Boston Fire Department. Williams stated the department already had a replacement and discussed confirmation letters for Hayden Rogers to replace Hayes.

Williams shared with the council plans for the Fourth of July Fireworks this summer and said the agreement has already been signed with the fireworks company. The mayor also spoke of plans in the works for Party in the Park in the Fall. He said they have tentative days of September 28 or October 2, 2021, and that they would be working on possible social distancing plans if needed.

Mayor Williams announced dates for the Village Wide Yard Sale June 5 and Village Cleanup Day with the available dumpsters June 12, 2021.

During the new business from council members, Councilman Meehan asked for an executive session to discuss employee discipline. Both councilpersons Corey Jones and Ottney gave a shoutout to Village Administrator Steve Hamilton on how great the village looks.

The meeting was then placed into an executive session to discuss employee discipline. Upon returning from executive session, the council voted to adjourn.

Left to right: Hayden Rogers newly hired New Boston Fireman, Chris Davis New Boston Fire chief, Justin Blume New Boston Legal Counsel, and Jon Mills New Boston Village Councilman at Tuesday’s meeting of the New Boston Village Council. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_New-fireman.jpg Left to right: Hayden Rogers newly hired New Boston Fireman, Chris Davis New Boston Fire chief, Justin Blume New Boston Legal Counsel, and Jon Mills New Boston Village Councilman at Tuesday’s meeting of the New Boston Village Council. Kimberly Jenkins|PDT

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved