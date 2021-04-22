SCSD to participate in Drug Take Back Day

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that his office will be participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office located at 1025 16th Street Portsmouth Ohio.

Sheriff Thoroughman encourages all citizens who have unused prescription medication to bring them to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for proper disposal.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of abuse in America.

The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends and the home medicine cabinet. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

Sheriff Thoroughman states that if you don’t properly dispose of the unused or expired prescription drugs in your home, they might find a new one.