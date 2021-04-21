Portsmouth Kroger store to participate in Drug Take Back Day

WESTERVILLE– Local residents can safely dispose of unused and expired medications at 12 Columbus Division Kroger stores, including the Portsmouth location, during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

Kroger Health will partner with local police and sheriff departments to provide drug take back locations in the parking lots of designated stores including the Portsmouth store location at 811 Gay Street, Portsmouth between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Participants may drop off prescription drugs by pulling into selected areas within store parking lots, handing their medications directly to an officer or deputy and driving away. Accepted items will be all unused and expired pills, liquids, gels and patches. No medications will be accepted within Kroger stores. While remaining inside their vehicles, all attendees are encouraged to follow local and state mask mandates when dropping off their medications.

“Kroger Health welcomes the opportunity to provide safe, convenient and anonymous locations to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” said Steve Burson, Division Health and Wellness Manager. “Properly disposing of unused prescription medications is one of the easiest ways to prevent misuse.”

For more details about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, talk with the pharmacist at a local Kroger store or visit www.krogerhealth.com.

Collection events held in Kroger store parking lots provide safe and convenient drug disposal